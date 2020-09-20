MTN Y’ello Star goes virtual for auditions

Kindly Share This Story:

In its commitment to ensuring a seamless approach to music, MTN Nigeria recently partnered with global music streaming platform, Tidal to provide subscribers with unlimited content.

This partnership has received applaud from music lovers who have commended the organisation’s support of Nigerian talents. This seamless approach is extended to the return of the Y’ello Star auditions which held virtually.

The season premiere of the music TV reality show will be searching for the next Nigerian superstar. Usually, interested parties would have to travel to their closest audition centres.

But with virtual auditions, participants seamlessly auditioned from the comfort of their homes. Those interested in becoming the first “Y’ello Star” reserved a time slot to participate.

Commenting on the Reality TV show’s audition, Osaze Ebueku, Senior Manager, Sponsorships and Promotions, MTN Nigeria said “The kickoff to the premiere season will give hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in Nigeria, staying true to its roots by providing aspiring talents real-time feedback on their journey to being crowned the first Y’ello Star”

“The Digital audition for MTN Y’ello Star is further proof to validate the company’s commitment as a digitally first and digitally inclusive organization” Osaze added.

