Movie producers postpone election

By Taiwo Jimoh

Registered Trustees of Association of Movies Producers Nigeria have postponed their election scheduled for Friday, August 28, 2020, at No 16, Bassie Ogamba Street, Surulere.

In a statement, the Association said the postponement was reached at the extraordinary Congress held at the National Secretariat on Friday, August 28, 2020. Consequently, the Board of Trustees of Mr. Zeb Ejiro, Mr. Shola Adeyemi and Mr. Joe Dudun.

Also in attendance at the meeting were representatives from Kano, Kogi, Niger, Rivers, Bayelsa and Anambra States respectively.

Meanwhile, Ralph Nwadike-led executives whose tenure expired November 2019 has been dissolved.

Vanguard

