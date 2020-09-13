Mouka reaffirms commitment to consumers’ wellbeing, quality product

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Mouka, Nigeria’s foremost manufacturer of mattresses and beddings has restated its commitment to consumers’ wellbeing by delivering quality products which enhance sleep and ultimately sound health.

This was the submission of the Chief Executive Officer, Mouka, Raymond Murphy, at a virtual stakeholders’ engagement where he unveiled some of the plans of its fiscal year, recently in Lagos.

Murphy said the frontline company would continue to engage its stakeholders which comprises consumers, employees, business partners, agencies and the media, to ensure Mouka delivers on its promise to add comfort to life.

According to him, Mouka in its giant stride would keep on innovating and renovating its product portfolio to keep it exciting and appealing to consumers. In addition, the company will continue to give its teeming consumers more value for money by deploying value-added promotions and producing durable products.

This, he affirmed, would be through intensive research and development (R&D). The Mouka boss declared that the company has invested a great deal in equipping its state-of-the-art laboratories to ensure the production of quality mattresses and other bedding products.

Murphy said, “This is why Mouka brand is unique, and the leader in its industry,”.

On other initiatives, Mouka’s Chief Executive Officer pointed out that the company will remain dynamic and responsive to consumers needs and preferences.

Giving back to society through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives was also highlighted as one of its cardinal focus in this fiscal period.

Recently, the company donated over 1,000 mattresses to Lagos, Ogun and Oyo State Governments for the enhancement of their isolation centres for the treatment of infected persons.

The frontline company, introduced campaigns such as #StayhomewithMouka to educate, engage and support its consumers during the lockdown.

Also, Mouka partnered with the Nigeria society of physiotherapy on the #SleepBetterStayHealthy campaign to raise awareness on the importance of quality sleep in building a healthy immune system, especially during a pandemic.

