Mouka reaffirms commitment to consumers’ well-being, quality

By Chioma Obinna

Management of Mouka, Nigeria’s foremost manufacturer of mattresses and beddings, has reiterated its commitment to consumers’ wellbeing by delivering quality products that enhance sleep and ultimately sound health.

The Chief Executive Officer, Mouka, Raymond Murphy, who spoke at a virtual stakeholders’ engagement/unveiling of some of the plans of its fiscal year, said the frontline company would continue to engage its stakeholders comprising consumers, employees, business partners, agencies and the media, to ensure it delivers on its promise to add comfort to life.

According to him, Mouka in its giant stride would keep on innovating and renovating its product portfolio to keep it exciting and appealing to consumers.

In addition, the company will continue to give its teeming consumers more value for money by deploying value-added promotions and producing durable products.

This, he said, would be through intensive research and development (R&D).

The Mouka boss declared that the company has invested a great deal in equipping its state-of-the-art laboratories to ensure the production of quality mattresses and other bedding products.

“This is why Mouka brand is unique, and the leader in its industry,” Murphy stated.

Giving back to society through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives was also highlighted as one of its cardinal focus in this fiscal period.

Recently, the company donated over 1,000 mattresses to Lagos, Ogun and Oyo State governments for the enhancement of their isolation centres for the treatment of infected persons.

The frontline company, introduced campaigns such as #StayhomewithMouka to educate, engage and support its consumers during the lockdown.

Also, Mouka partnered with the Nigerian society of physiotherapy on the #SleepBetterStayHealthy campaign to raise awareness on the importance of quality sleep in building a healthy immune system, especially during a pandemic.

On its stables are quality brands such as Wellbeing orthopaedic mattresses, Klinic waterproof hospital mattress, Dreamtime water-resistant mattress, and Mondeo Spring mattress as well as a wide range of pillows for a comfortable sleep.

