Breaking News
Translate

More Nigerians embrace 9mobile’s Mega Millions Promo, as participation surges

On 1:37 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Image may contain: 1 person, standing, text that says '9 mobile MEGA MILLIONS PROMO ile MEGA MILLIONS PROMO 0.0 A33 9 mobile M MIL PR MEGA MILLIONS PROMO'

More and more telco customers are recently either reactivating their 9mobile lines or getting a brand new one, and the reason is not far-fetched. Over the last 37 days, Nigeria’s customer-focused telecommunication company, 9mobile, has been putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians with the ongoing Mega Millions Promo.

Currently, over 30millionaires have emerged as more than 1000 customers have won smartphones across the nation in the ongoing promoDesigned to reward 90 lucky customers over a period of 90 days with N1 million daily, the promo will also give out 2 smartphones every hour of every day for 90 days and a grand prize of N10 million at the grand finale.

Among the customers that have emerged 1 million naira winners from the Mega Millions Promo so far are Ishak Fatihu Idris in Kano State; Chinedu Kalu and Chukwuemeka Victor both in Enugu; Chief Tony Nnaji in Port Harcourt; Mrs. Kolade Aminat Yetunde, an Ilorin-based businesswoman, Ifeanyi Okolie, an automobile parts dealer, and Sarah Bright both in Lagos.

New customers who join the 9mobile network are also receiving up to 100% data bonus for all monthly subscriptions from N1000 – a reward offer that runs for 12 months – in addition to free 1GB and N500 airtime on the first recharge.

It could be recalled that 9mobile’s Acting Director, Marketing, Layi Onafowokan, had announced the launch of the promo on behalf of the telco, emphasizing that the operator’s network infrastructure has been optimized to accommodate the expected growth.

“We want to assure Nigerians of a seamless network during and after the Mega Millions Promo. They do not have any reason to worry about our network. Nigerians can rest assured of smooth telecommunication experience on 9mobile”.

To participate, customers would have to recharge a minimum of N200 airtime and two lucky customers would stand a chance to win a smartphone each, every hour, for 90days; a recharge of N1000 airtime or more will qualify customers to win the 1 million nairas every day and a cumulative recharge of N10000 airtime every month throughout the duration of the promo will enable one lucky customer to win the grand prize of 10 million.

Image may contain: 1 person, text that says 'mobile mobile MEGA MILLIONS PROMO 9 mobile mobile MILLIONS PROMO PROMO 9 mobile MEGA MILLIONS PROMO mobile 9 mobile 240820210 DMMYYYY MEGA MILLION PROMO MEGA PROMO 9 mobile TONY MEGA MILLIONS PROMO THE NNAJI ONEMILLION NAIRA ONLY 010178094 mobile MEGA MILLIONS PROMO WRITE SIGN STAMP DELOW THIS 4091004321 07 9 00365678 mobile SIGN ￥1,000,000.00 MOLILE MEGA MILLIONS 9 mobile MEGA MILLIONS TODAMO'

Image may contain: one or more people, text that says 'MILLIONS PROMO 9 mobile moniie oko PROMO PROMO 9 mobile MEGA MILLIONS PROMO mobile PROMO MEGA MILLIONS PROMO MF 9 mobile MEGA PR mobile 9 PROMO EGA LION OMO 2তববনয়র MEGA MEGA MILLIONS PROMO IFEANYI OKOLIE ONE MILLION NAIRA ONLY 00365678 mobile LIIONS ILLIONS ROMO 9 mobile ile 010178094 WRITE SIONO STAMP ELOW 4091004321 MILLIONS 07 PROMO #1,000,000.00 PROMO EGA LLIONS OMO'

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!