More Nigerians embrace 9mobile’s Mega Millions Promo, as participation surges

More and more telco customers are recently either reactivating their 9mobile lines or getting a brand new one, and the reason is not far-fetched. Over the last 37 days, Nigeria’s customer-focused telecommunication company, 9mobile, has been putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians with the ongoing Mega Millions Promo.

Currently, over 30millionaires have emerged as more than 1000 customers have won smartphones across the nation in the ongoing promo. Designed to reward 90 lucky customers over a period of 90 days with N1 million daily, the promo will also give out 2 smartphones every hour of every day for 90 days and a grand prize of N10 million at the grand finale.

Among the customers that have emerged 1 million naira winners from the Mega Millions Promo so far are Ishak Fatihu Idris in Kano State; Chinedu Kalu and Chukwuemeka Victor both in Enugu; Chief Tony Nnaji in Port Harcourt; Mrs. Kolade Aminat Yetunde, an Ilorin-based businesswoman, Ifeanyi Okolie, an automobile parts dealer, and Sarah Bright both in Lagos.

New customers who join the 9mobile network are also receiving up to 100% data bonus for all monthly subscriptions from N1000 – a reward offer that runs for 12 months – in addition to free 1GB and N500 airtime on the first recharge.

It could be recalled that 9mobile’s Acting Director, Marketing, Layi Onafowokan, had announced the launch of the promo on behalf of the telco, emphasizing that the operator’s network infrastructure has been optimized to accommodate the expected growth.

“We want to assure Nigerians of a seamless network during and after the Mega Millions Promo. They do not have any reason to worry about our network. Nigerians can rest assured of smooth telecommunication experience on 9mobile”.

To participate, customers would have to recharge a minimum of N200 airtime and two lucky customers would stand a chance to win a smartphone each, every hour, for 90days; a recharge of N1000 airtime or more will qualify customers to win the 1 million nairas every day and a cumulative recharge

of N10000 airtime every month throughout the duration of the promo will enable one lucky customer to win the grand prize of 10 million

