MOD berths in Lagos, unveils new artiste

By Juliet Ebirim

Amidst the global pandemic, the Nigerian music industry has received a boost with the recent unveiling of Moment On Disc also known as MOD, a multifaceted entertainment outfit, poised to inject revolutionary management into showbusiness in the country.

According to Davies Den, CEO, Den Management, which handles talent and business part of MOD “MOD has three parts; MOD Studios, MOD Records and MOD film production outfit. We have platforms where we encourage new and emerging artists. We encourage talents. We do a partnership with brands. We are fully ready for the industry,” he discloses.

Speaking further, he said “MOD is a full entertainment outfit. We have a five-in-one studio that can be utilised as a dance studio, visual studio, recording studio and for live rehearsal and mini comedy event. The studio is equipped with top-class equipment, including cameras, lighting and sound equipment with cutting-edge technology.”

Also, MOD has hit the ground running with the signing of Adokiye Jack popularly known as J100 as the first official artiste under its record label. Born and bred in Lagos, the emerging artiste is acclaimed for his versatility in multiple genres including rock and pop but prefers to describe his style as Afrosticks. He has been active in the music scene for a number of years.

His album is reportedly in the works and MOD is working towards an imminent release.

“J100 is our first official artiste. He is an all-in-one talent. His songs would be released soon. We are presently gathering materials,” affirms Khlo, the A&R for MOD who added further, “we are hopeful the album would blow your mind.”

Vanguard News

