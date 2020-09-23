Mo Abudu tackles human trafficking with Òlòtūré

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Netflix launches a series of Nigerian productions to audiences worldwide. One of which is Òlòtūré, a powerful art-nouveau-style movie centred around human trafficking in Nigeria.

Set in Lagos, Òlòtūré is the story of a young, naïve Nigerian journalist who goes undercover to expose the shady underworld of human trafficking. Unused to this brutal environment, crawling with ruthless traders and pimps, Òlòtūré finds warmth and friendship with Blessing, Linda and Beauty, the prostitutes she lives with. However, she gets drawn into their lifestyle and finds it difficult to cope. In her quest to uncover the truth, this rookie reporter pays the ultimate price – one that takes her to the verge of no return.

EbonyLife Films Executive Producer Mo Abudu says that tackling a controversial, globally important topic like human trafficking was a challenge – but a necessary one. “Òlòtūré explores a world very few people know anything about, and that had to be dealt with in a particular way,” she says. “It’s not a documentary, but it addresses real issues most of our society doesn’t see, harnessing the talents of some of the country’s top actors and filmmakers to produce a film that is both intelligent and profound – and breaks bold new genre and stylistic ground for Nollywood.”

“These branded licenced films demonstrate how Netflix is building a home for the best-in-class Nigerian content for our members in Nigeria and beyond,” says Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s Director of Licensing and Co-productions in Africa. “It’s amazing to see how Nigerian films and series resonate with audiences around the world. By making it easy for people to watch films and shows from other countries, we can help them build empathy and develop a shared understanding of the world”.

Òlòtūré is directed by Kenneth Gyang and stars Sharon Ooja; Omoni Oboli; Blossom Chukwujekwu; Omowunmi Dada; Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju; Wofai Fada; Bukola Oladipupo; Pearl Okorie; Ikechukwu Onanaku; David Jones David; Sambasa Nzeribe and Omawumi Megbele.

