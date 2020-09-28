Missing my Dad: Prose in memory of Mcphillips Nwachukwu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adaeze–Mcphillips Nwachukwu

Dad, I keep thinking about you. I never knew that being fatherless would make me feel so much pain. I miss you Dad.

It hurts to think that you are not here anymore. Although I cannot help it, sometimes I smile with tears in my eyes when I remember how we cherished each and every moment when you were alive. I miss you Dad!

I still get a lot of hugs but none of them are as warm as yours. I miss you, Dad.

From the day you held me in your arms, to the day you saw me off on my first day in school, I am holding today, beautiful memories that have made me the person I am today. I miss you, Dad.

Every time I place flowers on your grave, I realize how sweet you made my life. I wish I could get to hug you. Then I would hold you tight and never let go. I miss you, Dad.

Every Father’s Day is a painful reminder of your absence in my life. Dad, I wish I could just turn back time and live out every single day of my childhood as it were to celebrate you.

I miss you Dad. Now there is no one to help me when I am fighting with myself. Your death will always remain a memory. But your life will always be a bright one, the quality of greatness and sacrifice – I miss you Dad.

The day I lost you, I lost a father, a friend, and an idol whom I looked up to – I miss you Dad.

Death may have taken you away from me, but my life’s hero, you will forever be. Miss you Dad.

Death took away not just my dad, but also someone who was my unsung hero. I miss you.

Dad, how heartbroken I am, and how much I miss you. I can’t explain it in words, but my tears do. When I think of you, tears roll down my cheeks. Dad, I have not been with you enough to know everything about you, but I have been with you enough to love you and I miss you dearly.

You will always be in my heart. Thank you for being a great Dad to me. Your memories will always live in my heart. I miss you. There is no goodbye Dad. Wherever may be, you will always be in my heart. No matter how many years gone, the pain of your death never diminishes. I miss you Dad.

I never knew the days could be so dull, nor the NIGHTS SO LONG.

On that day, that fateful day you parted, all I felt was silence.

But I refused to give up as your daughter. I look into the glorious future as your smiles fill my thoughts. And as for plans for tomorrow, it is to make you proud. I know I will see you in the wake of the day as you slept in the glorious eternity. I walk tall into the future, knowing I will soar on the eagle’s wings, fully assured that my goals will surely be achieved. I rest assured that you, my Daddy, watch over me while I grow up. I will get there, for I know I will. My pattern and destiny are already in God’s hands.

I will forever remember you my Daddy, my friend, and my teacher. I consider myself lucky to have you as my father. You are gone, but live for the life to come. A hero you will remain to all who know you. I miss you so much, my beloved Daddy. How I wish you were still alive today, and at home, to take care of things in the family. Death is a sure route for every mortal. Continue your rest, my beloved Daddy. We shall meet to part no more to the glory of God Almighty.

Adieu! Adieu!! Adieu!!!

