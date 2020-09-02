Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Ministries of Aviation, Health, others make presentations as Buhari presides over 14th FEC meeting

On 12:47 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Muhammadu Buhari, his service chiefs and the security of Nigerians
PRESIDENT BUHARI PRESIDES OVER A VIRTUAL FEC MEETING 1A&B.. President Buhari, Vice President Yem,i Osinbajo SAN and SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the Council Chambers State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 24 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 14th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministries of Aviation, Transportation, Justice, Communications, Health as well as Finance, Budget and National Planning are expected to make presentations during the meeting.

READ ALSO: Aero begins Abuja-Kaduna shuttle from September 1, 2020

Those in attendance of the meeting include the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others physically attending the meeting at the chamber are; Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Justice, Abubakar Malami; Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire and Communications, Isa Pantami.

NAN reports that the remaining cabinet members including the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan, joined the meeting from their respective offices in Abuja.(NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!