Breaking News
Translate

Minister asks TCN to collaborate with DisCo to improve power supply

On 10:36 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Minister asks TCN to collaborate with DisCo to improve power supply

Goddy Jeddy-Agba, minister of state for power, has urged the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to collaborate with the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) in order to improve power supply to customers.

Speaking on Thursday during a tour of upgraded facilities of the IBEDC interchange injection sub-station and Ayede sub-station, the minister said he wanted to see what could be done to help the power firms deliver electricity to the people in the area.

READ ALSO: Police officer kills one in Sokoto over fight for Tambuwal’s giveaway

Flanked by Tunde Ayeni, chairman of IBEDC board, and John Ayodele, the company’s chief operating officer, Jeddy-Agba laid emphasis on the need for improved facilities that can deliver quality service to consumers.

“We are here to see what is on the ground and what should be done to support the TCN so that the disco can provide services to Ibadan and its environment,” the minister said.

Ayodele, however, said the facilities were upgraded to improve quality service delivery to customers in Ibadan and its environs.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!