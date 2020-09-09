Miluntinovic happy to coach Eagles, others to 5 World Cups

Kindly Share This Story:

Serbian-born coach Bora Milutinovic in marking his 76th birthday has bragged about coaching five different nations to the FIFA World Cup.

Milutinovic said it was a great honour taking the Super Eagles of Nigeria, USA, Mexico, China, and Costa Rica to the global soccer fiesta, a record he alone can be proud of. He is the first football manager to take four nations past the group stage at the World Cup.

“When I am coaching in a country, I feel almost like I become a citizen of that country. “This was the same in Mexico and Nigeria and even China. I look closely at the traits of the people and what moves them, and I try to respond to these things,” he told FIFA.com

“But for me, there is nothing like the World Cup. To bring a team to the ultimate – to that level – there’s no feeling like it in the world.”

Vanguard

