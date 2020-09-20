Breaking News
Translate

Military arrests leader, 10 suspected members of notorious cult group in Jos

On 6:56 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
BREAKING: Soldiers on rampage in Bomadi over shooting of colleague by police
soldiers

The Special Military Task Force maintaining peace in Plateau State has arrested one Hussaini Isah believed to be the leader of ‘Sara-suka’, a suspected cult group operating in some parts of Jos North Local Government Area. Also arrested were 10 others suspected to be members of the group.

Major-General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, the Commander of the task force, who paraded the suspects yesterday in Jos, said they were arrested at Gangare community.

READ ALSO: Woman beats stepson to death in Kano

Okonkwo said the arrest signified a major breakthrough in the determination to rid Jos of bad elements.

“We shall not rest until petty crimes, killings and other forms of insecurity are curtailed.

“These suspects are largely responsible for the crimes and all forms of disorder in Jos.

“They kill innocent people on daily basis; they are very dangerous human beings.

“Yes, we have redeployed our troops to the hinterlands, but we shall continue to raid communties in the city centre to halt these crimes,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!