National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Olumide Akpata, says it will remain difficult to find across the globe, men like the late Justice Adolphus Karibi-Whyte, JSC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Karibi-Whyte, a retired as Justice of the Supreme Court, died in Port Harcourt in May.

He was 88.

The erudite former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria died in Port Harcourt

Akpata, while speaking at the funeral service in honour of the late erudite former Justice of the supreme court, at St. Augustine’s Anglican Church, Abonnema, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers, on Sunday, described him as one of Nigeria’s heroes.

“On behalf of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), it’s a thing of immense honour and privilege to stand here today to say words about My Lord, Adolphus Karibi-Whyte, CON, CFR, JSC.

“I say this because My Lord, Karibi-Whyte is one of our heroes, My Lord is one of the greats, he is of that cadre that is fast going extinct,” he said.

According to Akpata, men like the late international jurist, really can’t be found anymore.

“So, it is a bitter-sweet moment because we know that he lived long and accomplished life.

“But it is hard to see him go because we don’t where we will find men like him again,” he added.

The NBA President said that the association was grateful for the life that the late Justice lived.

“As a brilliant lawyer, accomplished scholar, most remarkable and distinguished jurist, we are very proud of him.

“As he is laid to rest today, we pray for peaceful repose of his soul in the bosom of the Lord Almighty,” he concluded.(NAN)

