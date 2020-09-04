Meadow Hall Breaks New Ground: set to train, certify teachers through PDE programme

Kindly Share This Story:

Driven by its passion to raise the standard and quality of educators in Nigeria, Meadow Hall is set to commence a Professional Diploma in Education (PDE) programme in January 2021.

Meadow Hall Professional Diploma in Education programme is an approved teacher training program with an enriched curriculum that combines 21st century best practices, current issues in education and the Teacher Registration Council of Nigeria’s (TRCN) PDE curriculum.

The programme is targeted at individuals currently teaching without the required qualifications, prospective teachers, education/school administrators and business executives who aspire to join the teaching profession or own a school.

The intensive programme will be facilitated by experienced and top-notch learning instructors and supportive mentors. The commencement of this programme is coming on the heels of Meadow Hall’s approvals from the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) and the Teacher Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

Application for the 2020/2021 entry class has started and will close on November 28, 2020. Interested candidates can find the details on www.pde.meadowhalleducation.org

Meadow Hall PDE programme is an initiative of Meadow Hall Group, an Education Group founded by Mrs. Kehinde Nwani with the vision of developing people to become change agents through the enriching opportunities provided by the group’s sub-brands.

With Christ as its main core value, Meadow Hall has delivered quality educational services to infant, primary and secondary school students.

Its consulting and foundation arms have delivered creative and innovative continuous professional development training programmes to over 12,000 public and private school teachers in more than 7 Nigerian cities.

According to the Head of Meadow Hall Consult, Mrs. Taiye Erhumwunse, she noted that the PDE programme would use a blended approach of virtual and face-to-face learning to enable a flexible programme schedule for working teachers and business executives, to update their skills.

The Senior Administrator (Tertiary) of the PDE programme, Mrs. Bunmi Ojeshina also stated that Meadow Hall’s wide coverage within Nigeria would allow for partnership with other 21st century schools, enabling students to undergo practicum in various locations.

This means that the participants can access this programme from the quiet village of Ogbia in Bayelsa to the beautiful towns of Abiriba in Abia or Eket in Akwa Ibom; up to the ever-busy cities of Lagos, Kano and Abuja. The programme runs for 1 academic year of 2 semesters with 2 cohorts in January and July every year.

In a closing remark, the Chief Operating Officer of Meadow Hall Group, Mr. Valentine Halim reiterated that Meadow Hall subscribes to the Sustainable Development Goal 4 and the urgency to prepare over 69 million teachers needed by 2030 for primary and secondary education.

This programme he mentioned, would create a pool of professional and effective teachers needed to meet this SDG 4 education target as estimated by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Meadow Hall has also partnered with an educational financial institution to help students have access to student loans with favourable conditions.

Kindly Share This Story: