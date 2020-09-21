May erection not kill you ― Fan tells Naira Marley

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Azeez Fashola, who is better known as Naira Marley by music fans, may have gotten more than he bargained for, recently on Twitter, when he made an erotic tweet.

Naira Marley, who may just be teasing his fans, tweeted “Someone’s d!ck will just be hard for no reason..haa”. His tweet as expected got a lot of reactions from his fans. Some, who probably saw his tweet as him just catching fun, flowed along. Others just felt this was a joke gone too far.

A Twitter user with the handle name @cocolitt led him on. She replied, “Put it inside me”. However, a username with the handle @BChekwube, replied: “Na wa oo…may that erection not kill you oh”.

These types of posts are not new to Naira Marley; he is known to either promote the use of hard drugs or sex, in his songs, videos, and posts on social media.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: