Matawalle warns oppositions in Zamfara over hate speech

On 9:18 amIn Newsby
By Ifeanyi Nwannah

The Zamfara State  governor, Hon Bello mohammed Matawalle  has sent a red  signal to the opposition party  in the state, warning that their utterances would send them go to prison if they desist to  correct themselves.

He stated this while welcoming APC chieftains who decamped to the ruling PDP in the state in, pointing out that  he would arrest and prosecute any politician who defamed or assassinate  his character .

“If the members of the opposition cannot defend what they say, that  however amount to  deformation of character. I therefore advice them to stop deforming other people ’s character , because I will order the arrest of whoever is caught doing that and he will go to jail. ” he lamented.

The governor explained that some politicians had resorted to the use of hate speeches and defamation of character for political gains because they had since lost their  political relevance .

Matawalle therefore warned such politicians to keep off from the state government affairs or face the full wrath of the law.

Vanguard

