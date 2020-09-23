Breaking News
Translate

Massilia Motors assures of after-sales support for Pajero

On 11:20 pmIn Motoringby
Kindly Share This Story:

Massilia Motors assures of after-sales support for Pajero

By Theodore Opara

After a successful 39-year run, and more than 3.3 million global sales, the production of the legendary Mitsubishi Pajero will be stopped by next year, gradually leaving the stage for the now popular Pajero Sport.

Though the production will cease next year, the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria, Massilia Motors, has assured that it will still back up the model with quality after-sales support in terms of service and genuine parts.

ALSO READ: Massilia targets number one spot with all-new L200 Pick-up

General Manager of Massilia Motors, Mr. Olatunji Itiola, stated that “though Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has announced the end of production of the model next year, the Pajero will still be available for purchase till end of 2021 due to popular demand.

“We assure all our Pajero customers that Massilia Motors, known for its pedigree in after-sales back-up, will continue to support the legendary Pajero with quality service and genuine spare parts.”

To reaffirm Massilia Motors as a trustworthy and reliable company in the provision of quality goods and reliable services, the Group Managing Director/Country Delegate of CFAO in Nigeria, Mr. Thomas Pelletier, was recently recognised by the Business Day newspaper and Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with the Next Bulls Award.

The Next Bulls Awards celebrates private companies for their impressive growth, market reputation, regulatory compliance, and world-class corporate values.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!