Maryland Mall now Purple Maryland

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rosemary Onuoha

The Purple Group has announced a change of the name of Maryland Mall to Purple Maryland, and the new identity will be unveiled on October 1, alongside the Independence celebrations.

The reason, according to the company, is to tap into the general ‘green’ independence culture that surrounds the October 1 celebration while celebrating independence the “Purple Way”.

In a statement, the company noted that Purple Maryland is a retail subsidiary of Purple, even as Purple constantly aims at creating affordable lifestyle experiences for its consumers through principal investments in superior mixed-use facilities and services.

The company said: “Maryland Mall, which celebrated its fourth anniversary recently, is among the leading neighbourhood retail and entertainment centres in Lagos and plays host to a mix of local and international brands including Shoprite, Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Uber, Workstation, Medplus, Miniso, PEP among retail, hospitality and entertainment brands.

It is a redevelopment of the Maryland Business Plaza seating on a 7,700sqm piece of land and located on the ever-busy Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

It noted: “Formerly known as Purple Capital Partners, Purple Group, which recently won ‘BusinessDay Property Development Company of the Year 2020’ award, is an ecosystem of brands focused on creating best-in-class lifestyle experiences for its consumers through its principal investments in superior mixed-use facilities and services.

“Purple’s lifestyle services spans real estate, retail, e-commerce, media and advertising, entertainment and family fun, financial services amongst others; all focused on driving the mission to create lifestyle experiences for its consumers with convenience, affordability and finesse.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: