Marriage of Gov Ishaku’s daughter to Tiv symbolic -TIG

*Drums support for govt’s peace moves

By Victor Ajihromanus

Taraba-based pressure group, Taraba Interest Group, TIG, has called on Tiv communities in the state to see the marriage of Governor Darius Ishaku’s daughter to a Tiv as symbolising the governor’s commitment to peace.

It also explained that such an event should convince even those opposed to peace moves in the state that Ishaku’s administration has no prejudice against any tribe in the state.

The governor, recently gave out his daughter, Clara Ishaku, in marriage to Flight Lt. Dooyun Ugbor, a Tiv, in an event that attracted people from all walks of life.

This came amid efforts by Taraba State government at finding a lasting solution to recurring communual clashes between Tiv and Jukun communities in the state.

In statement by the Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr. Yohanna Silas, TIG called on all Tarabans to support the governor’s efforts at ensuring that they live harmoniously.

He said: “My dear people of Taraba State, if there is anyone one of you who still doubt the state government’s commitment to peaceful resolution of issues leading to communual crisis, the marriage of our governor’s daughter to a Tive son, would clear such a doubt.

” It was quite symbolic and comes with resounding advantages at a time the state seeks a permanent end to communual clashes between the Tiv and Jukun. A man who has prejudice about a particular tribe wouldn’t allow his daughter to get married to someone of the tribe. This goes to show that we have a detribalised person as governor.

” He considers everyone as equal and is a governor to all. The community

clashes between Tiv and Jukun are quite unfortunate and are such that requires the kind of attention being accorded by the state government.

“It is incumbent on every indigene irrespective of tongue and tribe to support ongoing peace and reconciliation efforts. Taraba is lucky to have a governor, who does not suppport a particular tribe against the other. That alone, speaks to the genuiness and equity that remain the hallmark of the Ishaku administration. It is therefore, advisable that aggrieved take the path of peace, sheate their swords and support Ishaku to make Taraba safe for everyone. The historical and cultural ties that bind Tarabans together should not be allowed to be subsumed by avoidable skirmishes.”

Recall that Governor Ishaku had inaugurated a seven-man commission of inquiry into the recurring crisis.

