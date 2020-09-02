Breaking News
Translate

Manchester United sign Donny van de Beek from Ajax

On 6:18 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Manchester United sign Donny van de Beek from Ajax
Donny van de Beek. PHOTO: Getty Images

Manchester United on Wednesday announced the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek for a reported fee of 39 million euros plus add-ons.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the 23-year-old Dutch international his first signing of the summer transfer window in a deal that could rise to 44 million euros ($52 million, £39 million).

Van de Beek played an important role in Ajax’s run to last year’s Champions League semi-finals and has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford with the option of a further season.

ALSO READ: Akwa United committee okays ‘Nest Of Champions’ for NPFL 2020/21

“I cannot begin to explain how incredible an opportunity it is to join a club with such an amazing history,” said Van de Beek.

“I would like to thank everyone at Ajax. I grew up there and I will always have a special bond with the club. I am now ready to take the next step in my career and perform at the highest level and there is no higher standard than Manchester United.”

Solskjaer said: “Donny has all of the technical attributes needed to perform in this team and has the personality required to succeed at Manchester United.”

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!