Man in court for beating police officer on duty in Osun

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

For allegedly assaulting a Police Inspector in Ile-Ife, Osun State, one Lawal Segun, 23, was on Thursday, arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court in the town.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offense on Aug 31, 2020, around 03:15 pm at Opposite Parakin Junction, Mayfair, Ile-Ife.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Osanyintuyi disclosed that the defendant assaulted Inspector Akinpelu OlaOluwa at Mayfair Ile-Ife by punching him on the chest while performing his lawful duty.

He added that the Lawal resisted arrest when refused Police invitation to the station extended him by Inspector Morakinyo Joel and Police Corporal Dada Abiodun.

According to him, the defendant also damaged the wristwatch that valued N10,000 of Sunday Micheal, having assaulted him with a sharp object and inflicted injury on his mouth.

The Prosecutor said that the offense contravened sections 145, 355, 356, and 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to four-count of assault, damaging of property, and resisting arrest leveled against him.

The Defence Counsel, Mr J.O. Amole, urged the court to admit the defendant to bail in the most liberal terms, saying he would not jump bail if granted.

In his ruling, the presiding Magistrates, A. A Ayeni admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety and adjourned the matter until October 15, 2020, for hearing

