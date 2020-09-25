Man in court for allegedly fighting creditor

Vanguard Logo

On 1:19 pm
A 24-year-old man, Bello Lateef, who allegedly fought his creditor when she asked for her money back, on Friday appeared in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Lateef with breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Adesina Elijah, told the court that the defendant committed the offense on Sept 24, 2020, around 11 a.m. at Perfume Garden, Ile-Ife.

Elijah alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner that may cause a breach of public peace when he incurred a debt of N8,100 and refused to pay Mrs Awaye Funmilayo.

He alleged that the defendant fought the complainant when she asked for her money back.

The offense, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Bello Lateef, prayed for the bail for his client in the most liberal terms.

Magistrate Bose Idowu granted the defendant bail in the sum of N10,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Idowu ordered that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means.

She adjourned the matter until Oct 2, for hearing.

