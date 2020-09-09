Man dies during football match in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A young man identified as Damilola Oladapo was said to have slumped and die during a football match in Ido-Osun, Egbedore Local Government area of Osun State.

Dammy, as he was fondly called, was in his 20s was playing for Premier FC Ofatedo in a grassroots competition named Adola football Championship when the incident occurred.

It was gathered that the match was going on in the afternoon on Monday when he slumped on the pitch and was quickly rushed to a private hospital in the town, but he could not be attended to.

However, Vanguard gathered that the deceased was later rushed to the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital in Osogbo, where he was confirmed dead on arrival and the body was deposited at the hospital morgue.

Confirming the incident, the Coordinator, Osun Grassroots Football Coaches Association, Coach Leke Hamzat said the event is unfortunate.

According to him, though, I was not around when the incident happened but the death of Damilola was tragic and painful.

He was a good boy without any sign of illness but how it happened I actually don’t know”, he said.

It was however gathered that the young footballer’s death was not reported to the police, as his parents did not show interest in post mortem investigation.

Findings showed that the deceased body has been buried at Ido-Osun on Tuesday afternoon.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: