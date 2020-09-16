Man, 40, rapes 11-year-old girl in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

…Girl in critical condition

By Peter Okutu

Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested a 40 year old man for sexually abusing a minor (names withheld) in the state.

The incident which occurred in Ekoli-Edda, Afikpo South Local government area of Ebonyi State was confirmed by the Police spokesman in the state, Loveth Odah.

She gave the name of the suspect as Kingsley Orji.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect after defiling the girl also allegedly inserted a substance into her private part.

The suspect warned the victim that she will die if she tells anyone about the ungodly incident.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer: “It is reported in Ekoli Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state that on the 8th day of September, 2020 by 2pm that the parents of the girl(names withheld) reported to the police station that a man who is 40 years old, Kingsley Ama Orji defiled their daughter.

“The husband and wife narrated that their daughter was on her way to sell moi moi when the man called her to buy moi moi from her and forcefully dragged her into the room and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“For now, it is usual that any time such a thing happen, we give a medical performer to a doctor who will give us expert advice on it to know if what is alleged is true or not. We have not gotten the report from the Doctor, we are still waiting for the report but the matter is being investigated. Mr. Kinsley Ama Orji is in the cell. He is in custody and investigation is going on.

“At the end of the day, if Chioma was confirmed to have been defiled, justice will take its course and the suspect will be charged to court for the offence committed.The Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State command, CP Philip Maku has actually directed that the matter should be transferred to the state police headquarters and that CID should investigate the matter distinctly and find out what happened and if the man is found guilty, he will be charged to court”.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of FIDA in the state, Mrs Chima Iheanachor, said that the girl has been hospitalized at the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, (FETHA) following complications she developed from the incident.

“We were informed that an eleven year old girl was brutally raped by a 40-year-old man and that the girl’s condition was so bad such that she needs medical attention and justice. Immediately we got that information that Thursday night, I had to pass that information across to my team, my lawyers. The following day, all of us rushed to the scene. We first of all went to the police station and on getting there, we discovered that the police lived up to expectation by arresting the man”.

“The girl was initially admitted at Owutu General Hospital in Afikpo South but we were told that she didn’t get adequate medical attention such that her condition worsened and that she was losing it. In order to save her life, she was transferred to FETHA1 as a matter of urgency and emergency. We drove straight to FETHA1 and saw the girl in a terrible condition. She was screaming on top of her voice because of the pains she got from the defilement.I was allowed to enter into the room she is in the hospital and she was in a very pitiable condition. I discovered that her lower abdomen was swollen up and when I made inquiry, I was told that it might end up being a surgical case..

“We want to cry out calling on government, calling on public spirited individuals to come to her aid. She is actually an indigent and we had to contribute money the little we can and bought things including provisions for her. She needs help but the good news is that the man has been arrested”.

