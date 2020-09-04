Mamora commends FMC Ebute Metta for quality service delivery

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Honourable Minister of State for Health, Senator Adeleke Mamora was full of praise for the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta in its quest to continually raise the bar of quality healthcare service delivery in Nigeria.

Speaking in Lagos during the commissioning of General Out-Patient, Clinic/Accidents & Emergencies building complex of the hospital, Mamora said that despite the COVID-19 global pandemic which naturally supposed to affect the routine healthcare services, the hospital continued to provide high standard medical care.

“When I assumed office as Minister of State for Health, I heard a lot of good things about FMC Ebute Metta. Coming here today, I have a sense of satisfaction in terms of what the team here have been able to do as regard improving service delivery and infrastructure development.

“FMC Ebute Metta have demonstrated how capacity in health sector can be improve. Am here today to publicly celebrate that commitment. The building we are commissioning was started only eight months ago and despite the pandemic the project was completed in record time.

READ ALSO:

He urged the hospital management and staff to continue working in harmony for the benefits of patients, “patient care is not a solo event it is a team event and everybody in that team is important and that is what I observed at FMC Ebute Metta. Common purpose, working for common good of the people and I am impressed and feel proud that this is happening here.”

On his part, Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer of Federal Medical Centre Ebute Metta, Dr. Adedamola Dada said that the newly commissioned building will help in the management of patients especially those that require emergency services thereby reducing the mortality rate in the country.

“The transformation of our hospital is in line with our commitment to lead the way in transforming the health landscape in Nigeria. For example, we have jettisoned paper and pencil administration in our clinical services. All our clinical services from registration, consultation, prescription, labouratory requests and results, patient notes and even the payment system are all automated and electronic. Our hospital is at the forefront of a digital revolution in the health sector.”

The Chairman Board of Management, Federal Medical Centre Ebute Metta, Ishola Balogun-Fulani appreciate the Federal government of Nigeria and development partners for their efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“At our level, we are contributing our quota to the containment of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria with the Medical Director serving as the incident manager at our Covid-19 Isolation Centre. May I use this springboard to congratulate you the Hon. Minister on the World Health Organization certification of Nigeria free of world poliovirus.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: