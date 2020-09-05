Mamador holds 1st online August meeting for Nigerian women

Kindly Share This Story:

In keeping with the times as occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, PZ Wilmar through its premium brand; Mamador, successfully hosted the first-ever virtual August Women Meeting.

The Mamador August Women Meeting which was a week-long series of activities is a woman gathering recognised amongst the Igbo community as the annual homecoming congress. This gathering has been used over the years, as an opportunity for the Igbo womenfolk in diaspora and in the cities to travel back to their villages to meet with their local counterparts to discuss matters pertaining to community development, as well as other cultural and socio-economic initiatives.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic posed a major threat to the gathering for this year’s August Women Meeting, owing to the fact that many are keeping safe and unable to travel, especially those in the diaspora.

Mamador, therefore, took it upon itself to create an opportunity for these women to gather online as it organised the very first virtual August Women Meeting in history.

Speaking, the Marketing Manager, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo said: “Understanding the importance and significance of the August Women Meeting, not just the cultural aspect, we felt it was necessary to host an online version.

“Times are fast-changing; we now live in a world where distance shouldn’t be a barrier to our collective growth and development. This August Women Meeting has always provided women with the opportunity to gather and foster community growth and development, as well as support each other whichever way they can. That is why I am very delighted that we have been able to achieve likewise with our first ever Mamador August Women Meeting.” She said.

The meeting kicked off with a cooking master class hosted by Chef and Mamador brand ambassador, Ify Mogekwu, where the audience was taught how to prepare some Igbo delicacies and to keep their dishes squeaky clean with Morning fresh’s superior grease-cutting power, after which there was the empowerment session themed Women: The vessels for transformation.

The session, moderated by Mamador brand ambassador, Ufuoma McDermott, had guest speakers which included, veteran actresses, Ngozi Nwosu and Chioma Akpotha, where the role of women and building consciousness to their capabilities in transforming the nation in all sectors was discussed.

The event which was well attended across various social media platforms climaxed with thanksgiving and a live performance from a cultural dance troupe.

