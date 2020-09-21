Maltina invites Nigerians to #OwnTheFlavour with two new flavours

Kindly Share This Story:

Shaking up the beverage industry, Maltina, the market leader in the malt category in Nigeria, recently launched flavoured malt. two new flavoured malt – Maltina Pineapple and Maltina Vanilla are being introduced in addition to the Maltina Classic to appeal to the dynamic taste of Nigerians,

To launch the new Maltina flavours, the brand has announced a new campaign titled ‘Own The Flavour”, which invites consumers to flavour up their day and express themselves creatively while enjoying the new Maltina flavours.

Kehinde Kadiri, the Portfolio Manager- non alcoholic drinks, Nigerian Breweries, commented, “With the Own The Flavour campaign, Maltina is encouraging young Nigerians to freely express themselves on their own terms while owning their narrativeand flavour of choice. .

With this campaign, we want to show Nigerians that you do not have to be stereotyped into one thing. You are free to be different versions of yourself,

To support the compelling launch, Maltina has partnered with three brand ambassadors who embody the campaign and showcase freedom of expression in their own industries. They include the iconic Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, the multi-talented actress, producer, and humanitarian, Osas Ighodaro, and the media personality, award winning actress, and entrepreneur, Tomike Adeoye.

The three ambassadors are set to go on a flavour tour around the country, meeting people, capturing stories, and giving consumers a taste of chilled Maltina Pineapple and Maltina Vanilla along the way

Elohor Olumide Awe, the Senior Brand Manager, Maltina, commented, “We are very excited to unveil our three brand ambassadors. We have chosen these amazing women who already are owning their flavour in various ways. We believe they embody our campaign messagel. Follow us on @maltina on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter to find out more about our exciting campaign and join the conversation on how you can own the flavour with the new Maltina Vanilla and Maltina Pineapple.”

Speaking on the launch, Emmanuel Oriakhi, the marketing director Nigerian Breweries, commented, “The launch of flavoured malt is long overdue and as the market leader Maltina is taking the lead to reintroduce consumers to the refreshing and indulgent taste of our nourishing Maltina drink infused with flavours.We understand our audiences, and we see that young consumers are looking for exciting flavour experiences and variety in their favourite malt drink, just as they seek excitement in their daily lives.”

Occupying its niche as one of the more innovative malt drinks, Maltina has consistently taken the first mover position in the exploration of flavoured malt to appeal to audiences, pioneering dynamic flavours like Maltina Exotic, Strawberry, and Pineapple flavours, way ahead of its time in 1998

Continuing its innovation to meet the needs of Nigerians and being the first flavoured dark-malt drink in Nigeria, the new Maltina Pineapple and Maltina Vanilla have all the nutritious benefits of a malt drink coupled with the excitement of new invigorating flavours.

