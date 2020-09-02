Vanguard Logo

MALI: Ousted President IBK hospitalized after recent release from detention

UN mission in Mali visits President Keita, other detained gov’t officials
Mali’s ousted leader Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has been hospitalized. President Keita was checked in late Tuesday at a private clinic, intensifying fears about the 75-year-old’s health after being detained for 10 days by the junta now in power.

He was ultimately released late last week and taken home where he has remained under military surveillance. But concerns had mounted on the former leaders state of health during his time in military custody in the barracks at Kati outside the capital Bamako.

A family sourced had indicated he had been unable to his personal doctor then.

Following his resignation on the evening of August 18, the international community decried his ouster, and arrest by the military while regional bloc ECOWAS called for his reinstatement.

Keita however is believed to no longer be interested in staying in power. He had three years left to complete his second term in office before being ousted by the military in what was a dramatic twist to months of political unrest fuelled by opposition protests and demonstrations.

His present condition was not immediately known, and it was unclear whether he would be evacuated abroad for medical treatment given the circumstances.

