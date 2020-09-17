A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Mali junta moves to appoint interim president after embargo threat
Mali’s ruling junta said on Wednesday that it is making moves to appoint an interim president
This comes after West African leaders imposed economic sanctions after the coup, but they appear to have had a limited effect so far. ECOWAS leaders had given one week for a civilian interim president and prime minister to be in place.
Wague, the junta spokesman, told reporters it could not give an immediate response. A transitional charter approved at multi-party talks says the interim president can be a soldier or a civilian and will be chosen by electors selected by the junta.
The ruling junta announced a plan that would allow a military leader to oversee an 18-month transitional period but this wasn’t accepted by the opposition groups.
