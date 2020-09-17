Breaking News
Mali junta moves to appoint interim president after embargo threat

9:25 am
Vice-President of the CNSP (National Committee for the Salvation of the People) Colonel Malick Diaw (C) takes a seat with other military leaders during the opening of two days of talks aimed at validating the terms of reference for a transitional government in Mali, on September 5, 2020, in Bamako. – Mali’s military junta began talks with opposition groups on September 5 on its promised transition to civilian rule after mounting pressure from neighbours to yield power in the weeks since it overthrew the nation’s leader. The West African country has long been plagued by chronic instability, a simmering jihadist revolt, ethnic violence and endemic corruption, prompting a clique of rebel colonels to detain the president last month. (Photo by MICHELE CATTANI / AFP)

Mali’s ruling junta said on Wednesday that it is making moves to appoint an interim president

This comes after West African leaders imposed economic sanctions after the coup, but they appear to have had a limited effect so far. ECOWAS leaders had given one week for a civilian interim president and prime minister to be in place.

Wague, the junta spokesman, told reporters it could not give an immediate response. A transitional charter approved at multi-party talks says the interim president can be a soldier or a civilian and will be chosen by electors selected by the junta.

The ruling junta announced a plan that would allow a military leader to oversee an 18-month transitional period but this wasn’t accepted by the opposition groups.

