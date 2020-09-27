Breaking News
Malami donates N11m to Kebbi flood victims

On 1:02 pmIn Newsby
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has announced a donation of N11 million to flood victims in Gwandu Emirate in Kebbi.

Dr Umar Jibrilu-Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, made the disclosure  in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

Malami said that the money will be channelled through his two NGOs: Khadimiyya for Justice and Development and Kadi Malami Foundation.

The minister announced the donation while on sympathy visit to the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Ilyasu-Bashar.

He said flood victims in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area are to receive N2 million, while N1 million each will be shared to the flood victims in the remaining nine LGAs.

Malami also condoled with the Emir of Gwandu over the death of some traditional title holders in the Emirate, including the Ubandoman Gwandu, Alhaji Halidu Sa’adu, Tafidan Gwandu; Alhaji Yahya Bawa and District  Head of Aliero.

Responding, the Emir of Gwandu, Ilyasu-Bashar, thanked the minister for what he termed as “home-coming”.

The Emir called for more unity, obedience to the rule of law and respect for constituted authorities.

He said, already, relevant authorities had predicted the occurrence of the flood, which he said, should serve as a pointer to the imperatives of respecting the authorities. (NAN)

