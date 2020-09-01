Makurdi court remands 40-year-old man for raping 11-year-old girl

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court, presided over by Mr. Victor Kor ,Tuesday, remanded one Sunday Achir, 40, at the Makurdi Correctional Centre for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl.

At the hearing, the Police Prosecutor, Hyacinth Gbakor, told the court that on June 22, 2020 at about 11:55am at Tse Agberagba, Konshisha local government area of Benue State, an 11-year-old girl of the same address had gone to assist her grandmother in the market and while on her way back home fell victim to the defendant.

“The defendant, Mr Sunday Achir held her and dragged her into his room and had carnal knowledge of her without her consent.

“During police investigation, the said Sunday Achir was arrested for committing the crime, contrary to section 284 of the Penal Code law of Benue State, 2004,” he said.

No plea was taken for want of jurisdiction but the prosecutor informed the court that investigation into the matter was still on and asked for another date to enable it prove its case.

In his ruling, the trial magistrate ordered that the accused who resides in Tse Agberagba be remanded due to the magnitude of the offence he allegedly committed.

He adjourned the case to September 14 for further mention.

VANGUARD

