‘Make Me Elegant’ joins war against women trafficking  

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A non-governmental organisation, Make Me Elegant Foundation has empowered 5000 young women as part of an initiative to rescue and repatriate women and young girls who are victims of human trafficking and modern-day slavery.

The foundation disclosed it recently rescued a number of Nigerian girls from Lebanon and Oman, noting that it has made efforts to recognize forty young people across the globe.

In her address, the head of the foundation, Kehinde Okoroafor, said, her passion for helping and empowering young people in many countries is the reason for recognising remarkable youths in 25 countries.

Speaking on the idea behind the award, Okoroafor, who also the CEO of Next level hair Manufacturing, stated that interacting and working with young widows, young women, and young people in 13 different countries, have given her and her team first-hand experience with youth’s positive impact in various leadership capacities, ranging from Humanitarian, environmental and technological advancements.

The award tagged “Projecting a new global breed” had nominees selected from individual nominations through a very transparent process by credible members of the board.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: