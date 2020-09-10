Breaking News
Translate

‘Make Me Elegant’ joins war against women trafficking  

On 2:21 amIn Woman's Ownby
Kindly Share This Story:

 

‘Make Me Elegant’ joins war against women trafficking  

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A non-governmental organisation, Make Me Elegant Foundation has empowered 5000 young women as part of an initiative to rescue and repatriate women and young girls who are victims of human trafficking and modern-day slavery.

The foundation disclosed it recently rescued a number of Nigerian girls from Lebanon and Oman, noting that it has made efforts to recognize forty young people across the globe.

In her address, the head of the foundation, Kehinde Okoroafor, said, her passion for helping and empowering young people in many countries is the reason for recognising remarkable youths in 25 countries.

READ ALSO: APC chairmanship: It’s up to party to decide — Yari

Speaking on the idea behind the award, Okoroafor, who also the CEO of Next level hair Manufacturing, stated that interacting and working with young widows, young women, and young people in 13 different countries, have given her and her team first-hand experience with youth’s positive impact in various leadership capacities, ranging from Humanitarian, environmental and technological advancements.

The award tagged “Projecting a new global breed” had nominees selected from individual nominations through a very transparent process by credible members of the board.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!