MAERSK bows to pressure, terminates peak season surcharge

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

Foremost integrated container logistics company, MAERSK has directed its commercial department to stop applying the peak season surcharge from 1st September 2020.

This is in response to protests by the industry regulator, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NSC, which recently convened a meeting of the Organized Private Sector to deliberate on the astronomical peak season surcharge levied by shipping lines companies in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Rakiya Zubairu, MAERSK’s Head of Operation, the Union of African Shippers’ Council, UASC, has thrown its weight of support behind NSC’s call for the immediate suspension of the peak season surcharge calling it a violation of previous UASC/European Community Shipowners Association, ECSA, agreement requiring prior, mutual and reasonable notification of UASC and the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa, PMAWCA by individual shipping companies before any such imposition of the new tariff, surcharges or increase in transport cost.

The statement referenced a letter signed by Lara Lana, MD of MAERSK Nigeria and addressed to the Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigerian Shippers’ Council, as noting that “our principals in our Head Office have informed us of your letter with subject reference increase in peak season surcharge”. We would like to thank you for the supporting document you shared shedding light on the meeting between the ECSA and UASC”.

