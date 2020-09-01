LYMPHATIC CANCER: Solomon, 28 seeks N2.5m lifeline for chemotherapy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

Life is not rosy for Solomon Kolawole Eguntola, the 28-year-old father of a 4-month-old baby needs help fast. He requires N2.5 million to undergo eight courses of life saving chemotherapy for lymphatic cancer.

Solomon who was orphaned at the age of 6 suddenly complained of illness sometime in 2018 and was taken to a private hospital in Lagos for preliminary tests.

With the support of one of his aunts, he was referred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, where he was diagnosed with leukaemia and lymphoma.

“It was at the end of 2018 that I started feeling sick,” he told Good Health Weekly in an interview.

“I just woke up and started feeling feverish, headache, pains and there was a swelling under my stomach. I went to a private hospital and then to the General Hospital, Igando.

“Gradually my condition got worse. I can hardly move, stand or eat. I’m constantly losing blood. I’ve taken many pints of blood but my blood level keeps reducing,” he lamented weakly.

It has been a living hell for Solomon who is bed-ridden and in pains even as his difficult and expensive search for relief continues.

Not too long ago, he was hospitalised with kidney failure and needed series of diaylsis to stay alive.

He is currently undergoing chemotherapy. The first dose cost N500,000.

According to Dr Akinbami A.A.,Consultant Haematologist at LASUTH, Solomon is currently undergoing chemotherapy for B-Cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system.

Akinbami said Solomon would require eight courses of three weekly sessions of chemotherapy at a total estimated cost of N2.5 million, but there is no money to continue the treatment to give Solomon a second chance.

He is pleading with kind-hearted Nigerians to please help even as he is getting weaker daily.

If you are moved to assist Solomon, kindly send your donation to Eguntola Solomon, Account No. UBA 2091663328, or call 07081095009.

