Looting: Freeze NDDC account now, group tells Buhari

By Emmanuel Elebeke

A Civil Society Organization, Act For Positive Transformation Initiative has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately freeze the accounts of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC to stop further looting of resources.

The group at a press briefing on Monday lamented what it called monumental pillaging of public and by few appointees of the President and also called on the National Assembly and genuine security and anti-corruption agency to apprehend everyone involved in the continuous scandalous pillaging of the agency’s treasury.

Addressing the press, the Head, Directorate of Research, Strategy & Programme of the group, Kolawole Johnson Mnipr hailed the Presidential directive for a forensic audit of the Commission and probe by the National Assembly to unravel the rot in the system and insisted that probe must be allowed to be swept under the carpet.

He regretted that despite the alarms it has continued to raise, the spending spree at the Commission has remained unabated.

Johnson called on the federal government to take decisive and urgent steps to end what he called ‘audacious and unprecedented looting’ under a government that professes to be fighting corruption.

‘‘In the last nine months, over 28 professionals have volunteered their time, energy, skills and resources to expose the monumental corruption enduring at the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC).

‘‘While it is discouraging to suspect that government’s body language appears to be promoting, rewarding and protecting corruption in this case, recent development, notwithstanding, shows truth is gradually prevailing.

‘‘It gladdens the heart to note that some of the commission’s officials are already refunding part of their loot to government’s recovery coffer. The Presidency also pre-emptively disowned the commission’s management over the latter’s impunity in extra budgetary spending yet ongoing.’’

The group Head further informed that it had uncovered another plan by the commission to make some fraudulent secret payments this week that will further set the commission aback.

According to him, this same alarm was raised in June, 2020 via a letter to the leadership of the National Assembly that was made public that about 20 Billion Naira was carted away barely one month thereafter (as at July 28th), including payments on desilting against the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, largely due to poor response to the alarm raised.

‘‘The commission has gone ahead to squander additional 9 Billion Naira thereafter, in the last one month. This includes reckless spendthrift of 5.8 Billion Naira on fraudulent emergency desilting on the 29th of July, 2020, alone when the nation was on holidays.

‘‘They were so in a hurry that they moved out same amount purportedly for different locations and different scopes of job. ie Emergency clearing and desilting of Ipinle Ajenrela creek, Igbokoda (lot 3) –N634,761,500.00 (Six Hundred and Thirty Four Million, Seven Hundred and Sixty One Thousand, Five Hundred Thousand Naira), Emergency clearing and desilting of Akaibiri creek, Yenagoa – 634,761,500.00 ( Six Hundred and Thirty Four Million, Seven Hundred and Sixty One Thousand, Five Hundred Thousand Naira), Emergency clearing and desilting of Ilar Creek, Igbokoda (lot 2) – 634,761,500.00 ( Six Hundred and Thirty Four Million, Seven Hundred and Sixty One Thousand, Five Hundred Thousand Naira), Emergency clearing and desilting of Temetan Creek, Igbokoda (Lot 1) – 634,761,500.00 ( Six Hundred and Thirty Four Million, Seven Hundred and Sixty One Thousand, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) among others’’.

