Local Content law driving innovations in Nigeria – Jonathan

Abuja

The Nigerian Local Content Law is helping to shore up indigenous capacity building with a view to transforming the nation’s abilities to develop new technologies for rapid growth and development, former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has said.

Jonathan made the observation while being conducted round Zeetin Engineering Limited, a wholly indigenously-owned innovative solutions firm located in Idu Industrial Layout of Abuja.

Jonathan, who was impressed with what he saw during the guided tour, said: ” I used to tell people that we must start our local content law with oil and gas sector because that was where we had a lot of needs.

” But I used to tell Nigerians that immediately we get there, we will be able to expand into other areas because with machines, one can always diversify into other areas, including road construction, agricultural engineering and so on.”

The Nigerian Content Bill was signed into law in April 2010 by the Goodluck Jonathan Administration, to promote the industrialisation of the nation’s oil and gas industries and thereby encourage the drive to transform Nigeria into an industrialised, globally competitive country.

Elated after a tour of Zeetin Engineering Limited, a company which began operations just few years after the Nigerian Local Content Law came into effect, the former President said:

“I’m really impressed with what I’m seeing here today. The array of machines, equipment and the personnel at Zeetin. This is also a way to stimulate industrialisation.

This is the kind of things that all of us should dream of our country; to eke for ourselves a piece of the globe’s technological advancement – which translates to jobs for our youth and less dependency on imported goods. I wish Zeetin and my brother success.”

Briefing the former President about the operations and plans of Zeetin Engineering Limited during the tour, the company’s managing director, Azibaola Robert, said the company was “committed to the design and production of a truly made-in-Nigeria automobile engine in the very near future.”

He added: “For now, we are designing, fabricating parts for heavy-duty equipment, automobile, and more.”

Jonathan was obviously excited at the prospects and plans of Zeetin Engineering. “From what I saw and the explanations I got, especially the array of specialised metalworks machines and equipment installed, I am excited at the prospects.

I am looking forward to seeing your mission of making a truly made-in-Nigeria engine realised. This will be a good story for our country, Nigeria,” Jonathan said.



