Local Content Commission Bill: Stakeholders, Investors warn against violation of free zone act

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Local and foreign stakeholders have warned against amendment to the Local Content Act. They said doing so is capable of violating investment protection and incentives guaranteed by the Free Zone Authority Act.

In a submission on the bill to amend the Local Oil and Gas Content Act to create a countrywide local content commission, the stakeholders in two groups said the draft bill contained provisions which if passed will destroy the spirit behind the free zone act namely increase of foreign direct investment, enhancement of local manufacturing capacity, boosting of employment and deliberate incentives for investors.

The Global Free Zone Alliance , in a statement by Erasmus David raised alarm over renewed attacks on foreign investment in Nigeria through deliberate moves to ,allegedly, violate legal framework behind free zones and investments in the country,citing the activities of Onne Oil and Gas Zone and the proposed bill by the Oil and Gas Local Content Board.

“Nigeria is sending wrong mixed signals to likely investors that their investment cannot be guarranted due to legal and policy uncertainty. If enterprises licenced under the signature of Nigerian President are being harassed despite clear provision of law , how can you encourage new investors to patronise your country?

“Foreign investors who invested in the free zone did so on the strength of the global free zone practices captured in the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) Act. In recent years, such enterprises are been handicapped by menacing activities of some regulatory agencies who are refusing to accept the concept of free trade zones that has helped to developed so many other countries.

“We urge the Nigerian presidency to act now by stopping the proposed amendment to the local content act as it negatively affects the free zones. We also call on the Nigerian presidency to call agencies of government to order to recognise free zone as a unique business territory with designated incentives to upscale economic development of the country. More importantly ,we call on Nigeria to establish an a single free zone authority in line with international best practices”, the statement said.

Another stakeholder group allied to Alliance of Free Zone Enterprises, Investment Protection Group in a statement picked holes in the proposed local content commission bill, listing sections 2(2), 40-45,58(2),111 and 145 as undermining NEPZA mandate and the administration’s executive order on Ease of Doing Business.

While noting that the proposed bill violated many existing legislations including NEPZA Act, the stakeholders group warned that provision for funding of the proposed Commission and contract awarded by the MDAs should not apply to private Free Zone developers/operators as the NEPZA Act provide adequate protection for the zone operators to enjoy such concessions as part of the incentives to allow for freedom of capital importation for investment as well as the unrestricted rights to repatriate the investment capital, profits and dividends generated thereon.

It also submitted that the provisions of the local content Bill will inhibit ease of doing business and the attendance effect of escalating cost of doing business which will invariably discourage FDI by foreign investors at a time Nigeria is seek8ng such investment.

The group restated it support for local content but call for caution and the need to strike an accurate balance between localization of employment and the best practices that are obtained in foreign economies if Nigeria is to remain competitive.

“It is our humble submission and request that any provision in the Act, specifically relating to labour matters, incentives, supervision and monitoring activities by any government agency in the Free Zone should be removed. Anything done otherwise will not only impede FDI but will also increase the cost of doing business and working contrary to the Federal Government Executive Order of Doing Business and integration of local qualified personnel in identified sectors as well as sabotage the good intention of the government in implementation of the economic sustainability program by the federal government”, the group further asserted.

“The Commission and NEPZA should sit down and work out the procedure and modalities suitable for the implementation of the Bill in the Free Zones. Local content policy activities to be carried out or applicable within Free Zones should be administered and implemented primarily by NEPZA”, they said.

