Living in Lagos: 4 ways to cope during rainy season

By Sherifat Lawal

As much as most people look forward to that time of the year that brings relief from the humid and hot season, the rainy season can equally be as daunting as the dry season.

Lagos as popularly perceived can be challenging to live in regardless of what season but with some proper measures in place, day to day activities can be less daunting.

Living in Lagos and need tips on how to cope during the season of heavy downpour, here are four tips on how to cope during rainy season:

Get yourself proper rainy season gear

Many can relate to the horrible situation of leaving home all dresses up only for the weather to change and it begins to rain halfway into the journey, hence the importance of being properly prepared during the rainy season. Invest in durable and portable rain gears such as raincoat, umbrella, and shower cap for ladies and rain boats in some cases.

Have clothing around you that can help you keep warm

Rainy season can be very tricky. In some cases, it will rain as if heaven will fall and afterward you find yourself sweating, suddenly; the weather is hot even after it just rained. Therefore, make sure to have this in mind while shopping for clothes for the rainy season and while dressing.

Check your roof to ensure that there is no lick

Many people only find out about the lick on the building roof after it has rained and some things are ruined. Engaging a carpenter to check in preparation for the season ahead would help.

Put appropriate measures in place to avoid mosquitoes

The rainy season is bound to usher in mosquito as rain is a major cause of water puddles that brings about the insect. Preventive measures such as the installation of mosquito nets, mosquito coils or spray and mosquito repellant cream will help prevent the eventuality of malaria as a resultant effect of the mosquito bite

Vanguard

