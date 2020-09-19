Liverpool close in on Wolves attacker Diogo Jota

Kindly Share This Story:

Diogo Jota appears to be closing in on a transfer to Liverpool, as multiple reports since Friday evening indicate that a deal has been struck with Wolves.

Christmas came early for Liverpool supporters on Friday, as after months of being told there would be no major signings this summer, news of two came along at once. The signing of Thiago Alcantara was finally announced before reports emerged out of the blue that the club were closing in on Jota.

Jota has impressed hugely since Wolves’ promotion to the Premier League and scored 16 goals in all competitions last season. He will provide established cover for Liverpool’s fabled front three, while at 23, he has the potential to replace one of the trio in the long-term.

The Portuguese attacker had only been loosely linked in the past, but things escalated rapidly. The vibe went from ‘Liverpool are interested’ to ‘a deal is all-but done’ at breakneck speed, and by the time the 10.30 pm exclusives came out, every major outlet was saying the same thing.

The signings of Jota and Thiago have set the Reds back more than £70m in total, and players will be sold between now and the closure of the window in October to offset that expenditure. Dejan Lovren’s departure made the club £11m earlier in the window, and he could be followed by a number of squad players.

Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi, Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic and Rhian Brewster all have the potential to command respectable fees.

90min

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: