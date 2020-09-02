Linda Orji: Rise of an influencer

Kindly Share This Story:

With COVID-19 reforming life as we know it this year in major ways, the world needed a break from that dreary reality.

People actively sought somewhere to escape to in the anxiety-filled early months of 2020 as negative news met us at home and became an almost unbearable and omnipresent reality of our life.

For a majority, that escape was provided by social media. Boasting of an ability to instantaneously connect to myriads of people and cultures with the click of a button or flick of a locked screen, social media became a temporal shed for many, inviting people into an alternate world where joy and carefree innovation was praised and lauded and even when bad news came on people could grief in public, comforted and validated by an audience who were feeling the same things as them.

No social media platform on earth has tethered itself to the pulse of 2020 as deftly as TikTok has done. Every heave, joy, euphoria, sadness, and move of the year has been documented on the platform in one way or the other.

With people turning away, at least for some moments, from the painful realities of their life, TikTok welcomed them with videos, memes, practical jokes, and challenges rooted in educational and cultural merit.

READ ALSO:

Nigeria has been one of the popular adapters of the platform, with a large part of the population with access to smart phones joining the app. TikTok’s gravitas has also transcended the virtual divide, helping to establish songs that have enjoyed spells as some of the most popular in the country.

With people logging on to the platform and getting busy with the editing tools, some individuals have distinguished themselves with their ingenious adaptation of the platform for maximum visibility across a number of fields. Linda Orji is one of those people, popular for her funny and quirky videos that educate about beauty procedures and show make-up products to her sizeable following.

But even Linda didn’t join TikTok until she was told to review the app at her workplace. What followed was an exciting process as she attracted over 30,000 people to her content with a mix of joyfulness and understanding what people would love to watch.

Now one of the most popular Nigerian faces on the app, Linda had a brief conversation with us about how to get famous on the platform. And she talked about everything from making content to ensuring her backdrop ties into what she is doing.

Speaking on how she discovered the App, she said; “It’s a funny story, I was asked at work to download the app to do a review on how it could help us achieve our objectives on social media. That was the first time I heard of it.”

“The fact that it gives everyone a chance to grow. I have more followers on TikTok than I do on any other social platform and the features on the app makes it more interesting to me.”

She advised people who intend to create content on the App saying, “I will advise them to stick to a niche they are very good at and become the best at it. They should also be willing to learn, from any and everybody. Lastly they should make sure they have fun while doing it.”

On what she intends to communicate with her videos on the App, she said; “I make sure that my video is fun and relatable. The key thing for me is to make sure that anyone that comes across my video loves and finds it helpful. So, a step by step video on how I apply my makeup.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: