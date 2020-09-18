LG polls: Bauchi APC rejects replacement of electoral officers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Bauchi, has rejected the sack and replacement of all Electoral Officers (EOs) in the 20 local government areas of Bauchi state.

In a press release issued by its state Publicity Secretary, Adamu Jallah on Thursday, the party alleged that the Bauchi state government’s action came few weeks to the election which is slated for 17th October 2020.

The party claimed that it was a plot to rig the poll in favour of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates.

“The government has sacked all local government Electoral Officers (EOs) in the 20 local government areas of the state who have prepared themselves to conduct and supervise election in their various areas. This is happening few weeks to the election. The alarming thing is that the Local Government Service Commission instead of Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) sent new officers to replace them,” the party said.

The party further accused BASIEC of requesting for too many and complicated requirements outside the stipulated requirements in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for chairmanship and councillorship candidates, while also alleging that it is a motive to disqualify members of the opposition from the local council contest that requires minimal academic qualification.

Vanguard News Nigeria

