Let’s work together, Obaseki embraces Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu

By Nwafor Sunday

The winner of the just concluded Edo state gubernatorial election, Godwin Obaseki has extended olive branch to the former National Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole and of course the candidate of APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, asking them to come and work together with him.

Recall that had said that his re-election has finally sent the lions and tigers into the zoo to be caged permanently from Edo politics.

“You have helped me caged the lions and tigers in the State, you will never see them again in Edo because they are all in the zoo now where they belong.

“Today, I promise you that we will work for Edo people because no one will hinder us from delivering the dividend of democracy to Edo people.

“My Deputy, Philip Shaibu, and I will go back to the office and work for Edo people. I want to thank everyone residing in the state; you spoke and we have heard you and ready to ever work for you.

“The next four years in the state will be the one that all citizens will live to remember as we will consolidate on our developmental achievements in the State. Thank you all,” he said.

However, reacting moment after he was handed a certificates of return, Obaseki opined: “To our friends and our brothers on the other side of the divide, we are one family in the pursuit to provide services and public good for our citizens.

“Our citizens have decided that as for now, they trust us more to provide them leadership. It does not mean that they do not have a role to play. It does not mean that they are not part of a family.

“I’m using this opportunity to extend the hand of fellowship to my brother, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and his other colleagues in the All Progressives Congress to join us and work with us so that we can move Edo forward.

“On a specific note, I want to use this occasion to call on the former chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, that the fight is over and he should come and join in building the house where he was part of laying the foundation.

“We have no malice, the only thing we disagreed on is in the approach in moving Edo forward.”

Vanguard

