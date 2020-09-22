Kindly Share This Story:

Billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Captain Hosa Okunbo, has called on Edo State’s sons and daughters at home and the Diaspora, to cooperate with Governor Godwin Obaseki to build a vibrant democracy and economy.

Okunbo made the call in an advertorial; a reaction to the emergence of Obaseki as winner of the September 19 governorship election, having polled 307,955 votes to beat his main rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of All Progressives Congress, APC, who scored 223,619 votes.

Captain Okunbo, a staunch supporter of Ize-Iyamu, had said he would spend his last kobo to ensure the APC candidate wins, following several incidences of friction between him and the incumbent governor.

ALSO READ:

In the advertorial published on Tuesday, Okunbo said before the election he had suffered the most orchestrated attacks on his person, leaving him to defend himself because of the beliefs.

“Thankfully,” he wrote, “the elections have been free and fair and peaceful. The people have spoken in no uncertain terms.

“It is incumbent upon me as a protagonist for the candidate of APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to now issue a statement in my personal capacity as a private citizen.

“I congratulate the people of Edo State, who took their civic responsibility with a sense of urgency and trooped out to express themselves.

“I also wish to congratulate His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki for winning the mandate to continue for another four years.

“May the next four years take the state to the promised land under your leadership.

“As a loyal citizen of Nigeria and an indigene of Edo State, I urge all of the people at home and abroad to join hands with the governor to build a vibrant democracy and a vibrant economy, where the youths can find gainful employment in an atmosphere of peace and security.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: