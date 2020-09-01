Legislative By-elections: APC clears 45, says no preferred candidates

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Ahead of the October 31 concurrent legislative bye-elections across some states of the Federation, the All Progressives Congress APC said its Screening Committees have cleared all 45 aspirants who purchased expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the Party’s Primary Election scheduled for this Thursday.

The party in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena on Tuesday said “there are no preferred, pre-determined or anointed aspirants”.

The party said the clarification became necessary following a statement by one of its chieftains, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla alleging an attempt to “foist” a predetermined candidate in the forthcoming Cross River North Senatorial District by-elections.

“Under the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee, the Party is already moving in a new and progressive direction whereby things are done properly and internal democracy is the norm. The party will continue to give all aspirants a level playing field while also ensuring that only those with impeccable records and are popularly elected are presented as APC candidates in all elections”.

