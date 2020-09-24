Breaking News
Lebanese official says 49 ‘dangerous’ containers still at Beirut’s port

On 1:28 pmIn Foreignby
There are 49 “highly dangerous” containers at Beirut’s port according to a top Lebanese parliamentarian,  Nazih Najem.

Najem, who is the Chairman of the Lebanese parliament’s public works and transport committee, said this on Thursday, as reported by Elnashra news website.

“Some of these containers have been at the port since 2009 and they have been neglected since then,” he said.

He added that investigations must be conducted to check why the containers have not been removed until this moment from the port.

Two huge explosions rocked Beirut’s port on Aug. 4, destroying a big part of the city and causing damage with a cost estimated at over 15 billion U.S. dollars.

[Xinhua/NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

