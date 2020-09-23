Leadership tussle: Southeast APGA visits Njoku

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A cross-section of leaders of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Southeast zone, have said that Edozie Njoku, remains their National Chairman, of APGA.

Vanguard gathered yesterday in Owerri, that the APGA members spoke after they attended a burial ceremony of a mother of one of the chieftains of the party, Okey Emereonye, at Umuaghara Obibi Nguru, Aboh Mbaise local government area of Imo state.

They said that their reason of recognizing Njoku as APGA, national chairman followed lawful decisions and rulings of the law courts, they added that it was for these court rulings that they filled an application of order of mandamus at FCT High court, Abuja, to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to recognize Edozie as National chairman.

According to APGA’s Southeast National Vice President, Uche Ezekwelu, said: “I believe in the rule of law and respect for the decision of the law court and if you fail to obey the decision of the law court you will not obey the law of the federation and that is why we are here to also pay a visit to our chairman who has been recognized by law.”

Adding his voice, the Chief Host, the Imo state chairman of APGA, Paul Abala, who chronicled the legal tussle between Victor Oye and Edozie Njoku, he said: “Just as Edozie Njoku, was about to assume office as the National Chairman of the party, following the Congress held in Owerri, Victor Oye, rushed to FCT high court to stop Edozie Njoku from carrying out his function as National chairman and Edozie ordered his deputy, Mike Adams to continue acting.”

However, Abala claimed that “Oye had written to court discontinuing wholly from the case and it was on this bases that we approached the federal High court, Abuja, seeking for an order of mandamus to mandate the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to recognize Edozie Njoku as the National chairman because initially, they were not part of the case. This is the stage we are now and the case is coming upending of this month,” he said.

