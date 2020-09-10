Vanguard Logo

Leadership Tussle: Omadino elders urge IGP to avert looming crisis

The Council of Elders in Omadino community under the leadership of Pa. Kehinde Uwatse and Mr.Buge Edukugho, Chairman and Secretary respectively,  has  called on the Insepector General of Police, IGP,   Mohammed Adamu,  to avert an alleged plan to inaugurate  another Council of Elders to avert breach of public peace in Warri South Local Government Area,  LGA,  of Delta State.

The Council  in a statement by Uwatse and Edukugho,  said despite the fact that there is a subsisting Council of Elders in Omadino, certain persons who are in court with the present leadership of the Council want to inaugurate  an alternate Council of Elders, in an event slated for September 12, 2020.

Consequently,  the IGP was urged  to immediately interven to avert  breakdown of law and order.

