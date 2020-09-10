Leadership Tussle: Omadino elders urge IGP to avert looming crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

The Council of Elders in Omadino community under the leadership of Pa. Kehinde Uwatse and Mr.Buge Edukugho, Chairman and Secretary respectively, has called on the Insepector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, to avert an alleged plan to inaugurate another Council of Elders to avert breach of public peace in Warri South Local Government Area, LGA, of Delta State.

The Council in a statement by Uwatse and Edukugho, said despite the fact that there is a subsisting Council of Elders in Omadino, certain persons who are in court with the present leadership of the Council want to inaugurate an alternate Council of Elders, in an event slated for September 12, 2020.

Consequently, the IGP was urged to immediately interven to avert breakdown of law and order.

