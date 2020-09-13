Lawyer bags 7 years imprisonment for land fraud in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

A Federal High Court sitting in Calabar has convicted a Calabar based lawyer over a failed land transaction.

The lawyer, Ezechi Okereke was convicted on a one count charge dated 8 July, 2015 in Suit No. FHC/CA/CR/33/2015 between the Inspector General of Police (Complaint) and Ezechi Okereke (Defendant).

In the judgment delivered by Justice I. E. Ekwo, the judge convicted Mr Okereke of the one count charge and held that he obtained money under false pretences.

He ruled that the defendant is convicted as charged and sentenced him to 7 years imprisonment with effect from 8th July, 2015.

He further ordered that the convict must pay the sum of 2,950,000.00 before his release from prison.

The judgment read in part: “In the one count charge dated 8th July, 2015, the allegation against the defendant is that with the intent to defraud, he obtained the sum of 3,450,000.00 from Enwono Abasi Emmanuel Eyo by false pretences to enable him to release allotment paper for a plot of land situate at Satellite Town Calabar

“The land was allotted to him by the Federal Ministry of Lands and Housing Calabar, a representation he knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 1 (a) (b) and 2, 3 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related (offences) Act Cap. D11 (Vol.2) LFN, 2006.

“On the whole, I find that the case of the prosecution has been proved beyond reasonable doubt and I so hold.

“I find the defendant guilty and I make an order convicting him as charged.

“The convict is sentenced to 7 years imprisonment with effect from 8th July, 2015”, the judgment read.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

