Breaking News
Translate

Lawsuit accuses Facebook of spying on Instagram users through cameras

On 11:23 amIn Technologyby
Kindly Share This Story:

Facebook promises cheaper internet in Africa

Facebook is again being sued for allegedly spying on Instagram users, this time through the unauthorised use of their mobile phone cameras.

The lawsuit springs from media reports in July that the photo-sharing app appeared to be accessing iPhone cameras even when they weren’t actively being used.

Facebook denied the reports and blamed a bug, which it said it was correcting, for triggering what it described as false notifications that Instagram was accessing iPhone cameras.

ALSO READ: Human rights abuses continue in Burundi, UN watchdog report

In the complaint filed on Thursday in federal court in San Francisco, New Jersey Instagram user Brittany Conditi contends the app’s use of the camera is intentional and done for the purpose of collecting “lucrative and valuable data on its users that it would not otherwise have access to”.

ALSO READ: Study without Tears at Godfrey Okoye University: Get Admission at GO University and Apply for Scholarship

By “obtaining extremely private and intimate personal data on their users, including in the privacy of their own homes”, Instagram and Facebook are able to collect “valuable insights and market research”, according to the complaint.

Facebook declined to comment.

In a suit filed last month, Facebook was accused of using facial recognition technology to illegally harvest the biometric data of its more than 100 million Instagram users. Facebook denied the claim and said that Instagram doesn’t use face recognition technology.

Tech Central

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!